All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    23/01/2018 13:51 GMT | Updated 35 minutes ago

    Oscar Nominations 2018: 'Shape Of Water' Leads With 13 Nods, Here's The Full List Of Nominees

    Hollywood's big night is just weeks away.

    This year’s Oscar nominees have been announced and with 13 nods, ‘Shape Of Water’ is up for the most awards. 

    ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ isn’t too far behind, with seven nominations, while much-talked about releases ‘Lady Bird’ and ‘Call Me By Your Name’ earned five and four, respectively.

    Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

    The nominations were revealed in a live broadcast from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater at the Academy’s Beverly Hills headquarters on Tuesday afternoon (23 January).

    See the full list of nominees below... 

    BEST PICTURE 

    Call Me By Your Name 

    Darkest Hour

    Dunkirk 

    Get Out 

    Lady Bird 

    Phantom Thread 

    The Post 

    The Shape Of Water 

    Three Billboards 

    BEST ACTRESS 

    Sally Hawkins (The Shape Of Water)

    Frances McDormand (Three Billboards)

    Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)

    Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)

    Meryl Streep (The Post)

    BEST ACTOR 

    Timothée Chamalet (Call Me By Your Name)

    Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread)

    Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)

    Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour)

    Denzel Washington (Roman J Israel, Esq)

    BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS 

    Mary  J Blige (Mudbound) 

    Alison Janney (I, Tonya)

    Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread)

    Laurie Metcalfe (Lady Bird)

    Octavia Spencer (The Shape Of Water)

    BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

    Willem Defoe (The Florida Project) 

    Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards)

    Richard Jenkins (The Shape Of Water)

    Christopher Plummer (All The Money In The World)

    Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards)

    BEST DIRECTOR 

    Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk)

    Jordan Peele (Get Out)

    Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)

    Paul Thomas Anderson (Phantom Thread)

    Guillermo Del Toro (The Shape Of Water)

    BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY 

    ‘The Big Sick’

    ‘Get Out’ 

    ‘Lady Bird’

    ‘The Shape Of Water’

    ‘Three Billboards’

    BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY 

    Call Me By Your Name

    The Disaster Artist

    Logan

    Molly’s Game

    Mudbound

     

    BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM 

    A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

    The Insult (Lebanon) 

    Loveless (Russia)

    On Body And Soul (Hungary) 

    The Square (Sweden)

    BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM 

    ‘The Boss Baby’

    ’The Bread Winner’

    ’Coco’

    ’Ferdinand’

    ‘Loving Vincent’

    BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE 

    ‘Abacus’

    ‘Faces, Places’

    ‘Icarus’ 

    ‘Last Men In Aleppo’

    ‘Strong Island’ 

    BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT 

    ‘Edith and Eddie’

    ‘Heaven Is A Traffic Jam On The 405’

    ‘Heroin(e)’

    ‘Knife Skills’

    ‘Traffic Stop’

    ORIGINAL SONG

    Mighty River (Mudbound)

    Mystery Of Love (Call Me By Your Name)

    Remember Me (Coco)

    Stand Up For Something (Marshall)

    This Is Me (’The Greatest Showman)

    ORIGINAL SCORE 

    ‘Dunkirk’

    ’Phantom Thread’

    ’The Shape Of Water’

    ’Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

    ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’

    BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM

    ’Dear Basketball ′

    ’Garden Party’

    ‘Negative Space’

    ‘Lou’

    ‘Revolting Rhymes’

    BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM 

    ‘DeKalb Elementary’

    ‘The 11 O’Clock’

    ‘My Nephew Emmett’

    ‘The Silent Child’

    ‘Waitu ote/ALL oF us’

    COSTUME DESIGN 

    ‘Beauty And The Beast’

    ’Darkest Hour’

    ’Phantom Thread’

    ’The Shape Of Water’

    ‘Victoria & Abdul’

    MAKE-UP AND HAIRSTYLING

    ‘Darkest Hour’

    ‘Victoria & Abdul’

    ‘Wonder’

    ACHEIVEMENT IN SOUND-EDITING 

    ’Baby Driver’

    ‘Bladerunner 2049’

    ‘Dunkirk’

    The Shape Of Water’

    ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

    ACHEIVEMENT IN SOUND-MIXING

    ’Baby Driver’

    ‘Bladerunner 2049’

    ‘Dunkirk’

    ‘The Shape Of Water’

    ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

    ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY

    ‘Bladerunner 2049’

    ‘Darkest Hour’

    ‘Dunkirk’

    ‘Mudbound’

    ‘The Shape Of Water’

    ACHIEVEMENT IN VISUAL EFFECTS 

    ’Bladerunner 2049′

    ’Guardians Of The Galaxy vol 2′

    ‘Kong: Skull Island’

    ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

    ‘War For The Planet Of The Apes’

    ACHIEVEMENT IN FILM-EDITING 

    ‘Baby Driver’

    ‘Dunkirk’

    I, Tonya’

    ‘The Shape Of Water’ 

    ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’

    PRODUCTION DESIGN

    ‘Beauty and The Beast’

    ‘Blade Runner 2049’

    ‘Darkest Hour’

    ‘Dunkirk’

    ‘The Shape Of Water’

    The 90th Academy Awards will take place at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre, and will be hosted by American comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

    Vintage Oscars Moments
    MORE:Movie AwardsThe OscarsdunkirkOscarDocumentaries (Movies)Animation (Movies)Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriDarkest HourAcademy Award for Best ActorPhantom ThreadAcademy Award for Best WritingAcademy Award for Best ActressBest Supporting ActorAcademy Award for Best Live Action Short FilmAcademy Award for Best Animated Short FilmAcademy Award for Best PictureAcademy Award for Best Foreign Language FilmAcademy Award for Best Animated Feature

    Conversations