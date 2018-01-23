This year’s Oscar nominees have been announced and with 13 nods, ‘Shape Of Water’ is up for the most awards.
‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ isn’t too far behind, with seven nominations, while much-talked about releases ‘Lady Bird’ and ‘Call Me By Your Name’ earned five and four, respectively.
The nominations were revealed in a live broadcast from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater at the Academy’s Beverly Hills headquarters on Tuesday afternoon (23 January).
See the full list of nominees below...
BEST PICTURE
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape Of Water
Three Billboards
BEST ACTRESS
Sally Hawkins (The Shape Of Water)
Frances McDormand (Three Billboards)
Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)
Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)
Meryl Streep (The Post)
BEST ACTOR
Timothée Chamalet (Call Me By Your Name)
Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread)
Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)
Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour)
Denzel Washington (Roman J Israel, Esq)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Mary J Blige (Mudbound)
Alison Janney (I, Tonya)
Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread)
Laurie Metcalfe (Lady Bird)
Octavia Spencer (The Shape Of Water)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Willem Defoe (The Florida Project)
Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards)
Richard Jenkins (The Shape Of Water)
Christopher Plummer (All The Money In The World)
Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards)
BEST DIRECTOR
Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk)
Jordan Peele (Get Out)
Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Phantom Thread)
Guillermo Del Toro (The Shape Of Water)
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
‘The Big Sick’
‘Get Out’
‘Lady Bird’
‘The Shape Of Water’
‘Three Billboards’
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Call Me By Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Logan
Molly’s Game
Mudbound
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
The Insult (Lebanon)
Loveless (Russia)
On Body And Soul (Hungary)
The Square (Sweden)
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
‘The Boss Baby’
’The Bread Winner’
’Coco’
’Ferdinand’
‘Loving Vincent’
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
‘Abacus’
‘Faces, Places’
‘Icarus’
‘Last Men In Aleppo’
‘Strong Island’
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
‘Edith and Eddie’
‘Heaven Is A Traffic Jam On The 405’
‘Heroin(e)’
‘Knife Skills’
‘Traffic Stop’
ORIGINAL SONG
Mighty River (Mudbound)
Mystery Of Love (Call Me By Your Name)
Remember Me (Coco)
Stand Up For Something (Marshall)
This Is Me (’The Greatest Showman)
ORIGINAL SCORE
‘Dunkirk’
’Phantom Thread’
’The Shape Of Water’
’Star Wars: The Last Jedi’
‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’
BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM
’Dear Basketball ′
’Garden Party’
‘Negative Space’
‘Lou’
‘Revolting Rhymes’
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
‘DeKalb Elementary’
‘The 11 O’Clock’
‘My Nephew Emmett’
‘The Silent Child’
‘Waitu ote/ALL oF us’
COSTUME DESIGN
‘Beauty And The Beast’
’Darkest Hour’
’Phantom Thread’
’The Shape Of Water’
‘Victoria & Abdul’
MAKE-UP AND HAIRSTYLING
‘Darkest Hour’
‘Victoria & Abdul’
‘Wonder’
ACHEIVEMENT IN SOUND-EDITING
’Baby Driver’
‘Bladerunner 2049’
‘Dunkirk’
The Shape Of Water’
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’
ACHEIVEMENT IN SOUND-MIXING
’Baby Driver’
‘Bladerunner 2049’
‘Dunkirk’
‘The Shape Of Water’
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’
ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY
‘Bladerunner 2049’
‘Darkest Hour’
‘Dunkirk’
‘Mudbound’
‘The Shape Of Water’
ACHIEVEMENT IN VISUAL EFFECTS
’Bladerunner 2049′
’Guardians Of The Galaxy vol 2′
‘Kong: Skull Island’
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’
‘War For The Planet Of The Apes’
ACHIEVEMENT IN FILM-EDITING
‘Baby Driver’
‘Dunkirk’
I, Tonya’
‘The Shape Of Water’
‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’
PRODUCTION DESIGN
‘Beauty and The Beast’
‘Blade Runner 2049’
‘Darkest Hour’
‘Dunkirk’
‘The Shape Of Water’
The 90th Academy Awards will take place at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre, and will be hosted by American comedian Jimmy Kimmel.