While the Oscars always provides its fair share of headline-grabbing moments, there are already more than a few expectations for this year’s ceremony in particular, namely…

Donald Trump-Watch

After he Tweet-bashed Meryl Streep following her speech at the Golden Globes last month, expect Meryl’s Army to come out fighting at this biggest platform of all. We can expect allusions, direct and indirect, to the current climate of fear, revulsion and indignation that has swept across the left-leaning artistic scene.

The Donald reacts

He’s already said he won’t be watching, but with all that’s going on, it might just be worth keeping an eye on Twitter to see if the Troller-in-Chief has been able to resist seeing what’s being said on the other side of the political divide. And if he’s reacted in typically high-dramatic style, in keeping with the occasion.