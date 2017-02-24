While the Oscars always provides its fair share of headline-grabbing moments, there are already more than a few expectations for this year’s ceremony in particular, namely…
Donald Trump-Watch
After he Tweet-bashed Meryl Streep following her speech at the Golden Globes last month, expect Meryl’s Army to come out fighting at this biggest platform of all. We can expect allusions, direct and indirect, to the current climate of fear, revulsion and indignation that has swept across the left-leaning artistic scene.
The Donald reacts
He’s already said he won’t be watching, but with all that’s going on, it might just be worth keeping an eye on Twitter to see if the Troller-in-Chief has been able to resist seeing what’s being said on the other side of the political divide. And if he’s reacted in typically high-dramatic style, in keeping with the occasion.
Record breaker?
La La Land goes into the evening, sharing the epithet of the most nominated film ever, with 14 nods. It probably won’t sweep the board as initially predicted, but it would be sweet if it did.
Will Viola vent?
After her impassioned speech at the BAFTAs, Viola Davis is well and truly warmed up. And this is home turf.
Oscars so… one year on
Following last year’s embarrassment of white privilege, black artists with talents both in front and behind the camera have been recognised. But people will be totting up, and watching for the small print. Has progress really been made?
Casey’s brotherly love
When he collected his BAFTA, the younger Affleck thanked just about everybody in the universe, except big brother Ben. Will he be in a position to remedy this omission come Oscars night?
Mel’s redemption
Whether or not he takes home the gong for Best Director, and the chances are he won’t, this year represents the proper homecoming for Mel Gibson, after years of self-imposed exile. Everyone loves a comeback.
Reunited?
Andrew Garfield knew how to get his ex-girlfriend Emma Stone’s attention at the Globes - garner a sympathy smacker from Ryan Reynolds while the world watched. Sure enough, barely a red carpet goes by without this most amicable pair of exes hugging, smiling, generally being cool, and rumours abound of a re-run. Wouldn’t it be a tale to rival ‘La La Land’ if the Oscars sealed the deal?
This year’s Oscars are taking place on the night of Sunday 26 February. We’ll be reporting live through the night, with all the pictures of the frocks and shocks on the red carpet, and the winners live as they’re announced. Stay tuned!