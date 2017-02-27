Casey Affleck enjoyed what was probably the biggest moment of his career on Sunday (26 February) night, when he received the Oscar for Best Actor, but not everyone was impressed with his acceptance speech.

Yes, Chrissy Teigen, we mean you.

The model, Twitter queen and wife of John Legend - who performed on the night - was caught by the audience cameras, appearing to have a snooze during the ‘Manchester By The Sea’ star’s acceptance speech: