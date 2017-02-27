Casey Affleck enjoyed what was probably the biggest moment of his career on Sunday (26 February) night, when he received the Oscar for Best Actor, but not everyone was impressed with his acceptance speech.
Yes, Chrissy Teigen, we mean you.
The model, Twitter queen and wife of John Legend - who performed on the night - was caught by the audience cameras, appearing to have a snooze during the ‘Manchester By The Sea’ star’s acceptance speech:
We see you, Chrissy, We see you.
However, there may be a twist in the tale and a number of fans on Twitter have suggested that Chrissy’s nap might have been pretend, and a quiet protest at Casey’s win:
And following the Twitter furore, Chrissy has now (sort of) responded:
Casey’s victory came following the recent re-emergence of sexual harassment allegations that were made against him seven years ago. The case was settled out of court for an unknown amount of money.
Fans also spotted Brie Larson’s apparent quiet protest, as despite the fact she presented him with his Academy Award, the ‘Room’ actress did not clap along as the rest of the theatre did when she handed over the Academy Award:
This year’s ceremony was surprisingly eventful (well, the last five minutes was anyway) thanks to a gigantic mix-up with the Best Film accolade.
The prize was initially given to ‘La La Land’ but halfway through their speeches, someone spotted a mix-up, and it was revealed that the wrong envelope had been handed to the presenters, and ‘Moonlight’ was the actual winner.
The accountancy firm in charge of the Oscar ballots has since taken responsibility for the mistake, while Moonlight’s director, Barry Jenkins, and star Mahershala Ali, have addressed the fiasco.