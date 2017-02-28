Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel has shared his side of the story, following the biggest blunder in Academy Awards history.

As we’re sure you’ve heard by now, Sunday night’s (26 February) ceremony ended with an almighty gaffe, which saw ‘La La Land’ announced as the winners of Best Picture, only for it to emerge halfway through their acceptance speech that the accolade actually belonged to ‘Moonlight’, due to an envelope mix-up.

Delivering his first talk show monologue since the incident, Jimmy has now attempted to clear up exactly what went down.

He joked: “Except for the end, it was a lot of fun. It was chugging along, and then all of a sudden out of nowhere it turned into one of those Maury Povich paternity test shows. It was the weirdest TV finale since ‘Lost’.”