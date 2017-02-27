Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel pulled out all the stops to make sure there were plenty of laughs during Sunday (26 February) night’s ceremony, and revealed a special edition of ‘Celebrities Reading Mean Tweets’.

Fans of Jimmy will know the segment from his late-night show, and for the Academy Awards special, he recruited nominees and winners from both 2017 and years gone by, to read not-so-great tweets about themselves.

Stars who featured included Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, Eddie Redmayne and Whoopi Goldberg, and it’s safe to say that the skit went down better than Jimmy’s introduction of a Hollywood bus tour group.

Click here for the full list of this year’s Academy Award-winners.