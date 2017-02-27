Chrissy Teigen and John Legend achieved something we didn’t think was possible on the Oscars red carpet.
They managed to surpass their appearance at the 2016 Academy Awards with an even more endearing display of affection and on point style.
Last year Teigen, who was then pregnant with her and Legend’s first child Luna, had to be sewn into her Marchesa gown, and on Sunday 26 February, she revealed her Zuhair Murad gown was equally form-fitting.
“It’s really tight...I don’t know what else to say, really,” she told WWD.
Teigen’s gown also featured embellished sheer panelling at the front and her favourite design detail - the thigh-high split.