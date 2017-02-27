All Sections
    27/02/2017 00:18 GMT | Updated 27/02/2017 03:08 GMT

    Oscars 2017: Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Are Once Again The Cutest Couple On The Red Carpet

    The sheer panelling on Teigen's gown 👌

    Chrissy Teigen and John Legend achieved something we didn’t think was possible on the Oscars red carpet.

    They managed to surpass their appearance at the 2016 Academy Awards with an even more endearing display of affection and on point style.

    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

    Last year Teigen, who was then pregnant with her and Legend’s first child Luna, had to be sewn into her Marchesa gown, and on Sunday 26 February, she revealed her Zuhair Murad gown was equally form-fitting.

    “It’s really tight...I don’t know what else to say, really,” she told WWD

    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

    Teigen’s gown also featured embellished sheer panelling at the front and her favourite design detail - the thigh-high split.

    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

