‘Moonlight’ has emerged the surprise big winner at this year’s Oscars, winning Best Picture - after Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway mistakenly gave it to ‘La La Land’.

After that monumental cock-up was sorted out, ‘Moonlight’ left the ceremony with three Academy Awards, including Best Film, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor.

COMPLETE WINNERS LIST BELOW - WINNERS IN BOLD

Meanwhile, ‘La La Land’ went home with six gongs, including Damien Chazelle, who became the youngest ever recipient of Best Director gong. Its tally included Best Director, Best Actress (Emma Stone), Best Musical Score, Best Song, Best Cinematography and Best Production Design.

The spoils were fairly evenly distributed, with even ‘Suicide Squad’ now able to say it is an Oscar-winning film, as is ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them’.