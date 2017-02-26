All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    26/02/2017 13:32 GMT | Updated 27/02/2017 12:26 GMT

    OSCARS 2017 Winners List: 'Moonlight' Wins Big, After 'La La Land' Loses Out On Best Picture

    It wasn't as big a night for 'La La Land' as many predicted.

    ‘Moonlight’ has emerged the surprise big winner at this year’s Oscars, winning Best Picture - after Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway mistakenly gave it to ‘La La Land’.

    After that monumental cock-up was sorted out, ‘Moonlight’ left the ceremony with three Academy Awards, including Best Film, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor. 

    COMPLETE WINNERS LIST BELOW - WINNERS IN BOLD

    Meanwhile, ‘La La Land’ went home with six gongs, including Damien Chazelle, who became the youngest ever recipient of Best Director gong. Its tally included Best Director, Best Actress (Emma Stone), Best Musical Score, Best Song, Best Cinematography and Best Production Design.

    The spoils were fairly evenly distributed, with even ‘Suicide Squad’ now able to say it is an Oscar-winning film, as is ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them’. 

    DON EMMERT via Getty Images
    This will be going home tonight

    All the nominations here - WINNERS IN BOLD AS THEY’RE ANNOUNCED:

    Best picture

    Arrival
    Fences
    Hacksaw Ridge
    Hell or High Water
    Hidden Figures
    La La Land
    Lion
    Manchester By the Sea
    Moonlight

    Best director

    Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)
    Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge)
    Damien Chazelle (La La Land)
    Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester By the Sea)
    Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)

    Best actress

    Isabelle Huppert (Elle)
    Ruth Negga (Loving)
    Emma Stone (La La Land)
    Natalie Portman (Jackie)
    Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)

    Best actor

    Casey Affleck (Manchester By the Sea)
    Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)
    Ryan Gosling (La La Land)
    Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)
    Denzel Washington (Fences)

    Best supporting actress

    Viola Davis (Fences)
    Naomie Harris (Moonlight)
    Nicole Kidman (Lion)
    Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)
    Michelle Williams (Manchester By the Sea)

    Best supporting actor

    Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)
    Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)
    Lucas Hedges (Manchester By the Sea)
    Dev Patel (Lion)
    Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)

    Best original screenplay

    Hell or High Water
    La La Land
    The Lobster
    Manchester By the Sea
    20th Century Women

    Best adapted screenplay

    Arrival
    Fences
    Hidden Figures
    Lion
    Moonlight

    Best cinematography

    Arrival
    La La Land
    Lion
    Moonlight
    Silence

    Best production design

    Arrival
    Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
    Hail, Caesar!
    La La Land
    Passengers

    Best documentary

    Fire at Sea
    I Am Not Your Negro
    Life, Animated
    OJ: Made in America
    13th

    Best foreign language film

    Land of Mine
    A Man Called Ove
    The Salesman
    Tanna
    Toni Erdmann

    Best score

    Jackie
    La La Land
    Lion
    Moonlight
    Passengers

    Best song

    Audition (La La Land)
    Can’t Stop the Feeling! (Trolls)
    City of Stars (La La Land)
    The Empty Chair (Jim: The James Foley Story)
    How Far I’ll Go (Moana)

    Best sound editing

    Arrival
    Deepwater Horizon
    Hacksaw Ridge
    La La Land
    Sully

    Best sound mixing

    Arrival
    Hacksaw Ridge
    La La Land
    Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
    13 Hours

    Best costume design

    Allied
    Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
    Florence Foster Jenkins
    Jackie
    La La Land

    Best documentary short

    4.1 Miles
    Extremis
    Joe’s Violin
    Watani: My Homeland
    The White Helmets 

    Best animated feature

    Kubo and the Two Strings
    Moana
    My Life As a Zucchini
    The Red Turtle
    Zootopia

    Best animated short

    Blind Vaysha
    Borrowed Time
    Pear Cider and Cigarettes
    Pearl
    Piper

    Best film editing

    Arrival
    Hacksaw Ridge
    Hell or High Water
    La La Land
    Moonlight

    Best live-action short

    Ennemis Interieurs
    La Femme et le TGV
    Silent Nights
    Sing
    Timecode

    Best visual effects

    Deepwater Horizon
    Doctor Strange
    The Jungle Book
    Kubo and the Two Strings
    Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

    Best makeup and hairstyling

    A Man Called Ove
    Star Trek Beyond
    Suicide Squad

