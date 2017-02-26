‘Moonlight’ has emerged the surprise big winner at this year’s Oscars, winning Best Picture - after Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway mistakenly gave it to ‘La La Land’.
After that monumental cock-up was sorted out, ‘Moonlight’ left the ceremony with three Academy Awards, including Best Film, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor.
COMPLETE WINNERS LIST BELOW - WINNERS IN BOLD
Meanwhile, ‘La La Land’ went home with six gongs, including Damien Chazelle, who became the youngest ever recipient of Best Director gong. Its tally included Best Director, Best Actress (Emma Stone), Best Musical Score, Best Song, Best Cinematography and Best Production Design.
The spoils were fairly evenly distributed, with even ‘Suicide Squad’ now able to say it is an Oscar-winning film, as is ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them’.
All the nominations here - WINNERS IN BOLD AS THEY’RE ANNOUNCED:
Best picture
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester By the Sea
Moonlight
Best director
Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)
Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge)
Damien Chazelle (La La Land)
Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester By the Sea)
Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)
Best actress
Isabelle Huppert (Elle)
Ruth Negga (Loving)
Emma Stone (La La Land)
Natalie Portman (Jackie)
Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)
Best actor
Casey Affleck (Manchester By the Sea)
Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)
Ryan Gosling (La La Land)
Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)
Denzel Washington (Fences)
Best supporting actress
Viola Davis (Fences)
Naomie Harris (Moonlight)
Nicole Kidman (Lion)
Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)
Michelle Williams (Manchester By the Sea)
Best supporting actor
Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)
Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)
Lucas Hedges (Manchester By the Sea)
Dev Patel (Lion)
Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)
Best original screenplay
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester By the Sea
20th Century Women
Best adapted screenplay
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight
Best cinematography
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
Best production design
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Passengers
Best documentary
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
OJ: Made in America
13th
Best foreign language film
Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman
Tanna
Toni Erdmann
Best score
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
Best song
Audition (La La Land)
Can’t Stop the Feeling! (Trolls)
City of Stars (La La Land)
The Empty Chair (Jim: The James Foley Story)
How Far I’ll Go (Moana)
Best sound editing
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
Best sound mixing
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours
Best costume design
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
Best documentary short
4.1 Miles
Extremis
Joe’s Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets
Best animated feature
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life As a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia
Best animated short
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper
Best film editing
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
Best live-action short
Ennemis Interieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode
Best visual effects
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Best makeup and hairstyling
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad