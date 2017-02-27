The Oscars may not be as edgy style-wise as the Met Ball, but that’s not what the red carpet for this awards ceremony is about.
It is about beautiful gowns straight out of our fantasies and the 89th Academy Awards on Sunday 26 February didn’t disappoint.
From Janelle Monáe, Chrissy Teigen and Hailee Steinfeld’s takes on the nearly naked trend, to Emma Robert’s sustainable style statement and Priyanka Chopra’s daringly cut bodice, here are the gowns everyone will be talking about this year:
Janelle Monae In Elie SaabANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen In Zuhair MuradKevin Mazur via Getty Images
Hailee Steinfeld In Ralph And RussoKevork Djansezian via Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra In Ralph And RussoKevork Djansezian via Getty Images
Sofia Carson In Monique LhuillierSteve Granitz via Getty Images
Emma Roberts In Vintage Armani PrivéSteve Granitz via Getty Images
Viola Davis In Armani PrivéANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
Taraji P. Henson In Alberta FerrettiSteve Granitz via Getty Images
Emma Stone In GivenchySteve Granitz via Getty Images
Brie Larson In Oscar De La RentaANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
