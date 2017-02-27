All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE

    Oscars Dresses 2017: The Most Beautiful Red Carpet Gowns That Gave Us All The Feels

    Nearly naked bodices ruled the red carpet.

    27/02/2017 04:45 GMT | Updated 27/02/2017 04:45 GMT

    The Oscars may not be as edgy style-wise as the Met Ball, but that’s not what the red carpet for this awards ceremony is about. 

    It is about beautiful gowns straight out of our fantasies and the 89th Academy Awards on Sunday  26 February didn’t disappoint. 

    From Janelle Monáe, Chrissy Teigen and Hailee Steinfeld’s takes on the nearly naked trend, to Emma Robert’s sustainable style statement and Priyanka Chopra’s daringly cut bodice, here are the gowns everyone will be talking about this year:

    • Janelle Monae In Elie Saab
      ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
    • Kevork Djansezian via Getty Images
    • ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
    • Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
    • Chrissy Teigen In Zuhair Murad
      Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
    • Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
    • Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    • Hailee Steinfeld In Ralph And Russo
      Kevork Djansezian via Getty Images
    • Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    • Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    • Priyanka Chopra In Ralph And Russo
      Kevork Djansezian via Getty Images
    • Lester Cohen via Getty Images
    • Lester Cohen via Getty Images
    • Sofia Carson In Monique Lhuillier
      Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    • Kevork Djansezian via Getty Images
    • Kevork Djansezian via Getty Images
    • Emma Roberts In Vintage Armani Privé
      Steve Granitz via Getty Images
      Roberts took part in the sustainable fashion Red Carpet Green Dress challenge.
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
    • George Pimentel via Getty Images
    • Viola Davis In Armani Privé
      ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
    • VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
    • VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
    • Taraji P. Henson In Alberta Ferretti
      Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    • Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    • ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
    • Emma Stone In Givenchy
      Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    • Kevork Djansezian via Getty Images
    • Kevork Djansezian via Getty Images
    • Brie Larson In Oscar De La Renta
      ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
    • ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
    • ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

    SEE ALSO

    Also on HuffPost
    Oscars 2017: All The Pictures From Inside The Ceremony
    MORE:stylewomen's fashionfilm red carpetCelebrity StyleOscars

    Conversations