    27/02/2017 01:10 GMT | Updated 27/02/2017 06:44 GMT

    Oscars 2017: Janelle Monáe And The 'Hidden Figures' Cast Were Red Carpet Royalty

    Janelle Monáe's gown was fit for a Queen.

    Janelle Monáe could not have looked more regal at the Oscars 2017.

    London Fashion Week may have seen a resurgence of 90s trends, but Monáe decided to go even more retro in an Elie Saab gown that featured extreme panniers (otherwise known as side hoops) - a big trend from the 18th century.

    Monáe is no newcomer to the red carpet; a Grammy-nominated musician, she’s got her dress game nailed down. The break-out star is in two of the hottest films nominated for an Academy Award: ‘Hidden Figures’ and ‘Moonlight’.

    Monáe’s ‘Hidden Figures’ co-stars also brought their royal glam to the red carpet.

    Taraji P. Henson opted for custom Alberta Ferretti with a Bardot neckline that could not have been more perfectly cut.

    Octavia Spencer’s custom-made Marchesa gown featured beautifully intricate feather and beading embellishment on its princess skirt.

    While Kirsten Dunst made full use of her custom Dior gown’s pockets for red carpet poses.

