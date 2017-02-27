Janelle Monáe could not have looked more regal at the Oscars 2017.
London Fashion Week may have seen a resurgence of 90s trends, but Monáe decided to go even more retro in an Elie Saab gown that featured extreme panniers (otherwise known as side hoops) - a big trend from the 18th century.
Monáe is no newcomer to the red carpet; a Grammy-nominated musician, she’s got her dress game nailed down. The break-out star is in two of the hottest films nominated for an Academy Award: ‘Hidden Figures’ and ‘Moonlight’.
Monáe’s ‘Hidden Figures’ co-stars also brought their royal glam to the red carpet.
Taraji P. Henson opted for custom Alberta Ferretti with a Bardot neckline that could not have been more perfectly cut.
Octavia Spencer’s custom-made Marchesa gown featured beautifully intricate feather and beading embellishment on its princess skirt.
While Kirsten Dunst made full use of her custom Dior gown’s pockets for red carpet poses.