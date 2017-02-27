All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    27/02/2017 04:17 GMT | Updated 27/02/2017 05:24 GMT

    Oscars 2017: Jimmy Kimmel’s Introduction Of A Hollywood Tour Bus Group Was… Interesting

    Gary - put your phone away!

    The Oscars are great but let’s be honest: They go on for quite a long time. 

    This makes the job of keeping the crowd (and viewers at home) interested a very tough job, which is why the host needs a few good tricks up their sleeve. 

    And for Jimmy Kimmel, one of these was the introduction of a Hollywood tour bus full of people, who thought they were seeing an exhibition on the Academy Awards, rather than the ceremony itself:

    Sadly, the whole ‘bit’ failed to light up the night, and we aren’t blaming him, but the fact movie fan Gary was more focussed on filming than meeting the celebrities in front of him didn’t help. 

    He did get to hold an Oscar though: 

    Kevin Winter via Getty Images
    At this point, we probably would have passed out 

    And yes, obviously people took to Twitter to discuss the skit...

    Hats off to Denzel Washington though, for conducting a wedding service at such short notice. 

    Click here to see all of the 2017 Academy Award winners. 

    Oscars 2017: All The Pictures From Inside The Ceremony
    MORE: uk celebrityukfilmJimmy KimmelOscardenzel washingtonmahershala ali

    Conversations