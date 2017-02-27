The monumental cock-up that saw the wrong film awarded Best Picture may have dominated this year’s Oscars, but it wasn’t the only gaffe during the ceremony.

A photo of a living woman was accidentally used during Sunday (26 February) night’s ‘In Memoriam’ segment, where Hollywood legends who have died in the last 12 months are remembered.

Janet Patterson - an Australian costume designer and four-time Oscar nominee - was remembered in the montage, but producers mistakenly used an image of Jan Chapman, an Australian film producer who is still very much alive.