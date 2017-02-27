All Sections
    27/02/2017 09:02 GMT | Updated 27/02/2017 09:31 GMT

    Oscars Dresses 2017: Nearly-Naked And Thigh-High Split Dresses Ruled At The Vanity Fair After Party

    Jennifer Aniston 🙌

    As thigh-high dresses were clearly the order of the day at the Oscars 2017, could it be about to replace the nearly-naked trend for red carpet dresses? 

    Judging by these pictures from the Vanity Fair after party - one of the most sought-after invitations post Academy Awards - it’s slightly too close to call. 

    Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Freida Pinto and Adriana Lima were but a few to place their chips in the thigh-high corner, while Elizabeth Banks and Sophia Vergara looked stunning in nearly-naked dresses. And if you’re Jennifer Aniston, you can do whatever the hell you like and combine the two. 💥

    Take a look at the pictures of the night: 

    • John Shearer via Getty Images
      Jennifer Aniston 
    • Taylor Hill via Getty Images
      Katy Perry 
    • Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images
      Mary J. Blige 
    • John Shearer via Getty Images
      Elizabeth Banks
    • John Shearer via Getty Images
      Sofia Vergara
    • Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images
      Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
    • Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
      Lily Collins 
    • Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images
      Deepika Padukone 
    • Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
      Faye Dunaway 
    • Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images
      Lara Lieto 
    • John Shearer via Getty Images
      Janelle Monae 
    • Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
      Jessica Biel
    • John Shearer via Getty Images
      Priyanka Chopra
    • John Shearer via Getty Images
      Mariah Carey 
    • Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
      Karlie Kloss 
    • David Livingston via Getty Images
      Kate Hudson 
    • John Shearer via Getty Images
      Freida Pinto 
    • C Flanigan via Getty Images
      Kate Beckinsale 
    • C Flanigan via Getty Images
      Adriana Lima

