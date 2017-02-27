As thigh-high dresses were clearly the order of the day at the Oscars 2017, could it be about to replace the nearly-naked trend for red carpet dresses?

Judging by these pictures from the Vanity Fair after party - one of the most sought-after invitations post Academy Awards - it’s slightly too close to call.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Freida Pinto and Adriana Lima were but a few to place their chips in the thigh-high corner, while Elizabeth Banks and Sophia Vergara looked stunning in nearly-naked dresses. And if you’re Jennifer Aniston, you can do whatever the hell you like and combine the two. 💥

Take a look at the pictures of the night: