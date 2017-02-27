He’s renowned as one of the suavest men in Hollywood, but Ryan Gosling’s arrival on the red carpet of this year’s Oscars did not get the unanimous praise from his fans we were expecting.
While we’re used to him being among the best-dressed men at whatever red carpet he’s on, Ryan’s choice of a ruffled shirt at this year’s Academy Awards didn’t quite sit well with everyone on social media.
Admittedly, some applauded his fashion choice, but others were questioning whether he raided the fancy dress prior to attending the star-studded event.
Here is just a selection of what the Twittersphere had to say about his 80s-esque ensemble:
Some were still in Ryan’s corner, though, sticking up for the ‘La La Land’ star after seeing his look:
Ryan was nominated for Best Actor In A Lead Role thanks to his all-singing, all-dancing performance in ‘La La Land’.
He had stiff competition in the category from ‘Fences’ actor Denzel Washington and Casey Affleck, who appeared in ‘Manchester By The Sea’.
Meanwhile, Ryan’s co-star Emma Stone also raised eyebrows on the red carpet, but it was more for the political statement that she made than her sartorial choices.
Although it was a subtle gesture, Emma was seen sporting a pin in support of Planned Parenthood, while other stars in the red carpet wore blue ribbons in honour of the ACLU.
Although it was a subtle gesture, Emma was seen sporting a pin in support of Planned Parenthood, while other stars in the red carpet wore blue ribbons in honour of the ACLU.