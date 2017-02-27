He’s renowned as one of the suavest men in Hollywood, but Ryan Gosling’s arrival on the red carpet of this year’s Oscars did not get the unanimous praise from his fans we were expecting.

While we’re used to him being among the best-dressed men at whatever red carpet he’s on, Ryan’s choice of a ruffled shirt at this year’s Academy Awards didn’t quite sit well with everyone on social media.

Admittedly, some applauded his fashion choice, but others were questioning whether he raided the fancy dress prior to attending the star-studded event.