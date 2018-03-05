‘Get Out’ actor Daniel Kaluuya offered a measured but firm response on the Oscars red carpet, when one journalist claimed the film “ticks a lot of boxes”.

It’s been an exciting 2018 so far for Daniel, having been voted the Rising Star at this year’s Baftas, as well as receiving his first ever Academy Awards nomination for his leading role in ‘Get Out’.

While being interviewed on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday night (4 March), Daniel faced a rather awkward question from a reporter from Sky, who noted that the film’s racial themes “tick a lot of boxes in some ways”.

By way of response, Daniel winced, noting: “We’re not boxes, though. Articulating the black experience isn’t a box. We’re articulating our truth. We’re human beings.”