Oscars bosses have been called out for omitting ‘Batman’ actor Adam West from this year’s In Memoriam segment. The star did not feature in the reel of late actors, directors and producers during Sunday (4 March) night’s 90th Academy Awards, following his death from leukaemia last June.

Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images Adam West died last June but was omitted from the Oscars In Memoriam segment

While the segment usually honours those best known for their work in the film industry, Adam played Batman in the 1966 caped crusader movie, having risen to fame as the superhero in the 1960s TV series. He also had roles in other films including ‘Robinson Crusoe on Mars’ and Three Stooges comedy ‘The Outlaws Is Coming’.

Gone but not forgotten. Watch the emotional In Memoriam segment at this year's #Oscars https://t.co/AIUOhBLb01 pic.twitter.com/KEL75B3LLp — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 5, 2018

Many fans took to Twitter to voice their disappointment at the omission:

No Adam West? Rest In Peace. — Victor Lucas (@Victor_Lucas) March 5, 2018

That was a beautiful tribute to some incredible artists, but where was Adam West?! That man gave so much to the world of film, TV, pop culture and comic books. #Oscars — Michael Patterson (@michaelp93) March 5, 2018

Why was Adam West missing from the 'In Memorium' section? 🙁If it weren't for him, we probably wouldn't have Batman today. His contribution to film and TV will never be forgotten. #Oscars — Stephen Patterson (@mr_sjpatterson) March 5, 2018

Since the #Oscars didn't include him in their "In Memorium" segment.

I want to say You are missed, Adam West.

Thank you.@therealadamwest pic.twitter.com/r1XsoaveNQ — Batman: TAS (@TheAnimatedBat) March 5, 2018

Absolutely outrageous that the #Oscars missed out Adam West on their In Memoriam section. He redefined Batman, headlined the first Batman film and was a film star before that. He truly deserved to be there! pic.twitter.com/VkBnDZtJGR — The Batman (@GothamsBatman89) March 5, 2018

Why was Adam West missing from the 'In Memorium' section? 🙁If it weren't for him, we probably wouldn't have Batman today. His contribution to film and TV will never be forgotten. #Oscars — Stephen Patterson (@mr_sjpatterson) March 5, 2018

Why did #TheOscars not show the great #adamwest in their in memorial? He was the first ever batman on the big screen in 1966 — The Cinema Time (@TheCinemaTime) March 5, 2018

I think the Academy erred in not including #AdamWest in its memoriam. “Some days you just can’t get rid of a bomb!” pic.twitter.com/TbtMFvUQp0 — Mitch Horowitz (@MitchHorowitz) March 5, 2018