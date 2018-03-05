The Oscars aren’t exactly known for being the edgiest ceremony in Hollywood but occasionally, they give something different a go anyway.

Last year, Jimmy Kimmel surprised a bus tour by bringing them on stage mid-ceremony but for 2018, he took the A-listers to the fans.

Addressing the A-list audience, Jimmy explained that there was a cinema full of people watching a preview screening of ‘A Wrinkle In Time’ across the street and asked for some volunteers to go and surprise them.