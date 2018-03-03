With the Oscars less than two days away, there’s only one thing left to do.

If you’re an A-lister in attendance, then the last task on your list is prepping for the big night.

But if, like us, you’ll be tuning in from the comfort of your own sofa, it’s officially time to make your predictions.

After swotting up on the films and checking who’s already been triumphant at award season’s previous events, we’re ready to share our best educated guesses - but can you work out who’ll triumph in six of the biggest categories?

See our predictions and cast your votes in these polls...

Best Supporting Actor

Who’s nominated? Willem Defoe (The Florida Project), Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards), Richard Jenkins (The Shape Of Water), Christopher Plummer (All The Money In The World) and Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards)

Awards season success so far: Sam Rockwell has achieved a clean sweep, triumphing at the four big ceremonies, the Golden Globes, SAG Awards and Baftas.

Who should win? While we’d love to see Willem rewarded for his work on indie film ‘The Florida Project’, it seems most likely that Sam will bag the big one for his portrayal of controversial policeman, Jason Dixon.

