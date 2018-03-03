With the Oscars less than two days away, there’s only one thing left to do.
If you’re an A-lister in attendance, then the last task on your list is prepping for the big night.
But if, like us, you’ll be tuning in from the comfort of your own sofa, it’s officially time to make your predictions.
After swotting up on the films and checking who’s already been triumphant at award season’s previous events, we’re ready to share our best educated guesses - but can you work out who’ll triumph in six of the biggest categories?
See our predictions and cast your votes in these polls...
Best Supporting Actor
Who’s nominated? Willem Defoe (The Florida Project), Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards), Richard Jenkins (The Shape Of Water), Christopher Plummer (All The Money In The World) and Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards)
Awards season success so far: Sam Rockwell has achieved a clean sweep, triumphing at the four big ceremonies, the Golden Globes, SAG Awards and Baftas.
Who should win? While we’d love to see Willem rewarded for his work on indie film ‘The Florida Project’, it seems most likely that Sam will bag the big one for his portrayal of controversial policeman, Jason Dixon.
Cast your vote:
Best Supporting Actress
Who’s nominated? Mary J. Blige (Mudbound), Allison Janney (I, Tonya), Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread), Laurie Metcalfe (Lady Bird) and Octavia Spencer (The Shape Of Water).
Awards season success so far: Allison Janney has also triumphed at all of the big ceremonies, beating off some seriously good competition along the way.
Who should win? We’re back Allison on this one. Here’s what she had to say about the Oscars when HuffPost UK caught up with her last month.
Cast your vote:
Best Actor
Who’s nominated? Timothée Chamalet (Call Me By Your Name), Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread), Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out), Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour) and Denzel Washington (Roman J Israel, Esq).
Awards season success so far: Gary Oldman has - yes, you guessed it - won this prize at the four main ceremonies.
Who should win? We’re rooting for the underdogs here and keeping our fingers crossed for an upset. Can you imagine the speech Daniel Kaluuya - who won the Bafta Rising Star prize - would give? Or the smile Timothée would crack if he gets to go home with one of the golden statuettes? Is it too late to get t-shirts made? We’re getting t-shirts made.
Cast your vote:
Best Actress
Who’s nominated? Sally Hawkins (The Shape Of Water), Frances McDormand (Three Billboards), Margot Robbie (I, Tonya), Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird) and Meryl Streep (The Post).
Awards season success so far: Frances McDormand also won this category at all the big previous events, but at some of the smaller ceremonies, other actresses have triumphed. The New York Film Critics Association rewarded Saoirse Ronan and their LA counterparts named Sally Hawkins as winner.
Who should win? This is the toughest choice and there’s a case to be made for each of the phenomenal actresses nominated. If it were any other year, we’d say Margot Robbie would have this in the bag - playing a real person? Check. Physical transformation and learning to figure-skate? Check. - and for that reason, we’re calling for her to triumph on Sunday.
Cast your vote:
Best Director
Who’s nominated? Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk), Jordan Peele (Get Out), Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird), Paul Thomas Anderson (Phantom Thread) and Guillermo Del Toro (The Shape Of Water).
Awards season success so far: Del Toro won at the Golden Globes and Baftas but this might not be a great indicator of what’s to come on Sunday, as Nolan, Peele and Gerwig didn’t even get nominated at those ceremonies.
Who should win? Greta. Gerwig. The star’s directorial debut is simply stunning and as HuffPost UK Entertainment Editor Matt Bagwell put it in his review, the film “will leave you floating on air”.
A refreshing yet familiar take on the coming-of-age tale, ‘Lady Bird’ hasn’t received enough recognition and it’s high time this was fixed. And how better to do so than by awarding Greta an Oscar?
Cast your vote:
Best Film
What’s nominated? Call Me By Your Name, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, Get Out, Lady Bird, Phantom Thread, The Post, The Shape Of Water and Three Billboards.
Awards season success so far: The split categories at the Golden Globes mean ‘Three Billboards’ and ‘Lady Bird’ both triumphed while at the Baftas, the former was named winner. However, this is another category where some of the nominees - we’re looking at you, ‘Dunkirk’ and ‘Get Out’ - weren’t even on the previous shortlists.
Who should win? It’d be fantastic to see a British film take home the prize of the night, so we’re backing ‘Dunkirk’.
Christopher Nolan’s film boasted a huge cast of upcoming actors, including the little-known Harry Styles, alongside heavyweights such as Sir Kenneth Branagh, Mark Rylance and Tom Hardy. With Han Zimmer providing the score, the movie was the must-see release of last summer.
Cast your vote:
Follow all of the Oscars action on our dedicated news page.