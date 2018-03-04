Allison Williams glistened as she arrived on the Oscars red carpet in an embellished nude gown by Armani Prive, which is sure to inspire a thousand bridal looks.
Williams, who stars on ‘Get Out’ alongside Daniel Kaluuya, was one of the first stars to arrive at the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday 4 March.
Williams statement earrings, nude lip and classic soft wave ’do speak of old-school Hollywood glamour.
Ahead of her red carpet arrival she shared a throwback shot of herself as a child on Instagram, proving that pale pink has always been her colour.