All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    04/03/2018 23:01 GMT | Updated 2 hours ago

    Oscars 2018 Red Carpet: Allison Williams Kicks Off The Arrivals In A Glistening Nude Gown

    The 'Get Out' actor also shared a throwback snap that proved pale pink has always been her colour.

    Allison Williams glistened as she arrived on the Oscars red carpet in an embellished nude gown by Armani Prive, which is sure to inspire a thousand bridal looks.

    Williams, who stars on ‘Get Out’ alongside Daniel Kaluuya, was one of the first stars to arrive at the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday 4 March.

    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

    Williams statement earrings, nude lip and classic soft wave ’do speak of old-school Hollywood glamour.

    VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

    Ahead of her red carpet arrival she shared a throwback shot of herself as a child on Instagram, proving that pale pink has always been her colour.

    A post shared by Allison Williams (@aw) on

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:stylewomen's fashionFashionCelebrity Style red carpetOscarsAcademy AwardsarmaniAllison Williams

    Conversations