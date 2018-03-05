Taraji P. Henson delivered the biggest talking point of the Oscars red carpet on Sunday (4 March) night when she had fans wondering if she had thrown shade at Ryan Seacrest.

The ‘American Idol’ host was fronting coverage of the arrivals at the 90th Academy Awards for US TV network E!, after having faced allegations of behaving sexually inappropriately.

The presenter has vehemently denied claims he harassed a former E! stylist, and continued working for the channel after an internal investigation found no evidence of misconduct.