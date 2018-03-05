Rita Moreno has demonstrated just how ridiculous it is that red carpet dresses usually only get the one outing.
The 86-year-old actor, who is currently starring in Netflix’s ‘One Day At A Time’ arrived at the 90th Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday 4 March wearing the very same dress she wore to accept her Oscar for ‘West Side Story’ at the ceremony in 1962.
Moreno is one of just a few people to have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and a Tony award - and she won our hearts when she made this fashion statement.
Moreno brought the look bang up to date by altering the neckline and accessorising with a statement necklace and we love that she also brought back her black gloves.
On the red carpet Moreno revealed that the dress was made in the Philippines and that it has been hanging in her closet ever since it’s first outing. We only wis the ‘party dresses’ lurking at the back of our wardrobes were half as glamorous as this gown.
‘West Side Story’ won 10 statuettes at the 1962 Oscars including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Costumes, and Best Supporting Actor and Actress statues for George Chakiris and Moreno.
Now we’re hoping Moreno also has her gown from the 59th Academy Awards also tucked away in her closet.