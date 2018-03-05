Rita Moreno has demonstrated just how ridiculous it is that red carpet dresses usually only get the one outing.

The 86-year-old actor, who is currently starring in Netflix’s ‘One Day At A Time’ arrived at the 90th Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday 4 March wearing the very same dress she wore to accept her Oscar for ‘West Side Story’ at the ceremony in 1962.

Moreno is one of just a few people to have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and a Tony award - and she won our hearts when she made this fashion statement.