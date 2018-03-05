Frances McDormand’s fellow nominees enjoyed a special moment together at Sunday (4 March) night’s Oscars, sharing a group hug as the ‘Three Billboards’ star took home the Best Actress accolade.

Upon winning, Frances urged all of the female nominees in the room to get on their feet, calling on the “filmmakers, the producers, the directors, the writers, the cinematographers, the composers, the songwriters [and] the designers” to stand up in solidarity.

Her four fellow Best Actress hopefuls were among those who did so, and when the cameras stopped rolling, Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan, Meryl Streep (yes, actual Meryl Streep) and Sally Hawkins all came together for a group hug.

While the TV cameras didn’t spot them, the special moment was captured by some of the photographers in the building: