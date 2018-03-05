Frances McDormand’s fellow nominees enjoyed a special moment together at Sunday (4 March) night’s Oscars, sharing a group hug as the ‘Three Billboards’ star took home the Best Actress accolade.
Upon winning, Frances urged all of the female nominees in the room to get on their feet, calling on the “filmmakers, the producers, the directors, the writers, the cinematographers, the composers, the songwriters [and] the designers” to stand up in solidarity.
Her four fellow Best Actress hopefuls were among those who did so, and when the cameras stopped rolling, Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan, Meryl Streep (yes, actual Meryl Streep) and Sally Hawkins all came together for a group hug.
While the TV cameras didn’t spot them, the special moment was captured by some of the photographers in the building:
Saoirse’s ‘Lady Bird’ co-star Timothée Chalamet also filmed the hug, sharing it on his Instagram story.
While the 2018 Academy Awards were admittedly a little on the dull side, the night undeniably belonged to the women of Hollywood, who shone throughout the four-hour ceremony.
Frances’s speech was the best of the night, and other highlights included Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph’s presenting.