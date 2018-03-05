All Sections
    05/03/2018 07:12 GMT | Updated 05/03/2018 09:10 GMT

    Oscars 2018: Best Actress Nominees Share A Group Hug After Frances McDormand's Win

    Just when you thought you couldn't love Meryl more than you already do.

    Frances McDormand’s fellow nominees enjoyed a special moment together at Sunday (4 March) night’s Oscars, sharing a group hug as the ‘Three Billboards’ star took home the Best Actress accolade.

    Upon winning, Frances urged all of the female nominees in the room to get on their feet, calling on the “filmmakers, the producers, the directors, the writers, the cinematographers, the composers, the songwriters [and] the designers” to stand up in solidarity. 

    Her four fellow Best Actress hopefuls were among those who did so, and when the cameras stopped rolling, Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan, Meryl Streep (yes, actual Meryl Streep) and Sally Hawkins all came together for a group hug.

    While the TV cameras didn’t spot them, the special moment was captured by some of the photographers in the building: 

    Lucas Jackson / Reuters
    Lucas Jackson / Reuters
    Lucas Jackson / Reuters

    Saoirse’s ‘Lady Bird’ co-star Timothée Chalamet also filmed the hug, sharing it on his Instagram story. 

    Lucas Jackson / Reuters
    Meryl (left) and Allison Janney and Margot Robbie (right) were on their feet for Frances 

    While the 2018 Academy Awards were admittedly a little on the dull side, the night undeniably belonged to the women of Hollywood, who shone throughout the four-hour ceremony. 

    Frances’s speech was the best of the night, and other highlights included Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph’s presenting.

