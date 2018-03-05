All Sections
    STYLE

    Looks We Love: Metallic Oscars Dresses As Seen On Lupita Nyong'o

    Glow, girl!

    05/03/2018 11:19 GMT | Updated 05/03/2018 11:19 GMT

    We Love... 

    One of Hollywood’s leading ladies, Lupita Nyong’o, in a gorgeous one-shoulder metallic gown at the 90th Academy Awards. 

    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
    Kevork Djansezian via Getty Images

    Why It Works:

    Golden fabric is a great reflector of light. So not only does a metallic dress draw the eye to the wearer, but it also emits a literal glow that is flattering on anybody. 

    While many choose to create a metallic effect with sequins, seen everywhere on pencil skirts this winter, others take it to the next level with fabric that almost appears to be liquid metal. Just take a look at this Ralph & Russo dress, as seen in their Autumn/Winter presentation during Paris Fashion Week

    Richard Bord via Getty Images

    Also Seen On:

    Jennifer Lawrence, Gal Gadot and Sandra Bullock also rocked the metallic trend: a special shout out to Bullock who wore her metallic look ombré.  

    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images

    Follow Their Lead: 

    Look no further than your favourite high street shops.  Keep it cheap and cheerful with this £20 metallic silver mini dress from Boohoo. This plus wrap-over sequin dress (£65) from Asos will hit the spot for any occasion. And, if you have a special occasion to attend, try this copper ‘bridesmaid’ gown (£85), courtesy of Missguided. 

