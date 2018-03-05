Looks We Love: Metallic Oscars Dresses As Seen On Lupita Nyong'o

Why It Works:

Golden fabric is a great reflector of light. So not only does a metallic dress draw the eye to the wearer, but it also emits a literal glow that is flattering on anybody.

While many choose to create a metallic effect with sequins, seen everywhere on pencil skirts this winter, others take it to the next level with fabric that almost appears to be liquid metal. Just take a look at this Ralph & Russo dress, as seen in their Autumn/Winter presentation during Paris Fashion Week.