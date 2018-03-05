Looks We Love: Metallic Oscars Dresses As Seen On Lupita Nyong'o

We Love...
One of Hollywood’s leading ladies, Lupita Nyong’o, in a gorgeous one-shoulder metallic gown at the 90th Academy Awards.
Why It Works:
Golden fabric is a great reflector of light. So not only does a metallic dress draw the eye to the wearer, but it also emits a literal glow that is flattering on anybody.
While many choose to create a metallic effect with sequins, seen everywhere on pencil skirts this winter, others take it to the next level with fabric that almost appears to be liquid metal. Just take a look at this Ralph & Russo dress, as seen in their Autumn/Winter presentation during Paris Fashion Week.
Also Seen On:
Jennifer Lawrence, Gal Gadot and Sandra Bullock also rocked the metallic trend: a special shout out to Bullock who wore her metallic look ombré.
Follow Their Lead:
Look no further than your favourite high street shops. Keep it cheap and cheerful with this £20 metallic silver mini dress from Boohoo. This plus wrap-over sequin dress (£65) from Asos will hit the spot for any occasion. And, if you have a special occasion to attend, try this copper ‘bridesmaid’ gown (£85), courtesy of Missguided.
