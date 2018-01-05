January means many things to many people. For some, it’s time to skip the junk food and head to the gym, while others start watching the pennies and dodging booze. In the film industry, though, it’s time to dust off the suits, pick out a gown and hit the red carpet for some A-list schmoozing and (incredibly long) award ceremonies. As ever, the Golden Globes kick things off at the start of the month but it’s no secret that the big event of the year is the Oscars, taking place much later in early March. And while many of the films tipped to nab nominations on Tuesday 23 January have already made us laugh (‘The Big Sick’) and cry (‘Call Me By Your Name’), a surprising amount are still yet to hit cinemas here int he UK. Unfortunately, we can’t do anything to bring their release dates forward, but one thing we can help with is working out what to see, and when. Get these releases in your diary... ‘Lady Bird’ - Friday 16 February

One of the most talked-about releases of 2018, ‘Lady Bird’ was one of many films to get its US cinema release long before it came out in the UK. Greta Gerwig’s directorial debut was met with applause, and then critical acclaim, following its Telluride Film Festival last year. The reviews were so good that ‘Lady Bird’ even became Rotten Tomatoes’ best-reviewed film of all-time. Saoirse Ronan takes the lead in the coming of age tale, and is unsurprisingly being tipped for a Best Actress nomination, while Laurie Metcalfe (who plays her mother) looks set to go up against Allison Janney from ‘I, Tonya’ in the Best Supporting Actress category. Watch the trailer here. ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ - Friday 12 January

Frances McDormand is tipped for a Best Actress nomination thanks to her portrayal of Mildred Hayes, a mother whose daughter was raped, killed, and seemingly ignored by the police. If she triumphs, this will be Frances’s second Academy Award in the same category, following her 1997 win for ‘Fargo’. Watch the trailer here. ‘Darkest Hour’ - Friday 4 January

It’s no secret that physical transformations can often guarantee plaudits from the Academy, so Gary Oldman could definitely be onto a winner following his incredible star turn as Winston Churchill. ‘Darkest Hour’ charts the start of WWII, as Britain faced the possibility of German invasion. Kristin Scott-Thomas, who plays the Prime Minister’s wife, Clemmie, recently revealed that there were “audible gasps” when Gary arrived in character for the first time. We have to say, we aren’t surprised. Watch the trailer here. ‘I, Tonya’ - Friday 16 January

Tonya Harding’s incredible true story is well-known in the States, but the same can’t be said here in the UK. We don’t want to spoil it so you’re going to have just trust us on this one: This film is going to be incredible. With Margot Robbie playing the infamous ice-skater, and Allison Janney as her mother LaVona Golden, ‘I, Tonya’ details the events with a necessary level of dark comedy, and it’s not just the stars who could be up for awards either. There’s already been plenty of talk about possible nods in the Best Make-Up & Hairstyling category too. Make-up artist Deborah La Mia Denaver has previously revealed how she transformed Margot, describing the use of prosthetics to film certain scenes. Watch the trailer here. ‘The Post’ - Friday 19 January

One of 2018′s first blockbusters sees Hollywood return to one of its favourite topics - journalism. Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks star in the Steven Spielberg-directed depiction of Katharine Graham and The Washington Post. As if those names aren’t enough to draw you in, Sarah Paulson, Alison Brie, Bob Odenkirk and Matthew Rhys also have roles. Can it follow in Spotlight’s footsteps to win Best Picture? Watch this space. Watch the trailer here. ‘Coco’ - Friday 19 January

When you think “awards season”, the latest offering from Disney and Pixar probably isn’t the first thing that pops to mind, but to overlook ‘Coco’ would be a huge mistake. The Best Animated Feature Oscar has been won by Pixar Studios an impressive eight times - for films including ‘Inside Out’, ‘Finding Nemo’ and ‘Toy Story 3’ - while Disney’s in-house animators have triumphed three times. Song ‘Remember Me’, which you will walk out of the cinema humming, is also on the longlist for the Best Original Song category, along with 69 other tracks. The final five will be announced on Tuesday 23 January. Watch the trailer here. ‘The Shape Of Water’ - Friday 6 February

Guillermo del Toro produced, wrote and directed this “other-worldly fairytale”, and left the Venice Film Festival as the proud recipient of the prestigious Lion prize. It’s not just the acting and directing categories that ‘The Shape Of Water’ could triumph in, either, as Alexandre Desplat - whose previous work includes ‘The Imitation Game’ and ‘Grand Budapest Hotel’ - is a reasonably safe bet for a Best Score nomination. Watch the trailer here. ‘Phantom Thread’ - Friday 2 February

‘Phantom Thread’ reunited director Paul Thomas Anderson with Daniel Day-Lewis 10 years after the pair worked together on the Oscar-winning drama ‘There Will Be Blood’. If Daniel Day-Lewis wins another Academy Award, he’ll equal Katherine Hepburn’s record for the highest amount of acting Oscars won by one person. Watch the trailer here. ‘In The Fade’ - Friday 20 July

