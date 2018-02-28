The US chat show host has explained he will refrain from talking about the sexual harassment scandal that has engulfed Hollywood over the last few months, claiming he does not want to distress anyone in attendance.

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel has said he will not be referencing the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements when he hosts the Oscars this weekend.

Speaking to ABC, he said: “This show is not about reliving people’s sexual assaults.

“It’s an awards show for people who have been dreaming about maybe winning an Oscar for their whole lives.

“And the last thing I want to do is ruin that for someone who is, you know, nominated for Best Actress or Best Supporting or Best Director or Cinematographer, or whatever, by making it unpleasant.”

He concluded: ’I’m not going to... stop any bad behaviour with my jokes.”

However, that does not mean to say Jimmy, who is hosting the Academy Awards for the second year running, will refrain from making political jokes during the ceremony.

He said it was “almost necessary now” for comedians to address “serious subjects”.

“A lot of people are going with this line of reasoning where they say, people in show business shouldn’t speak out about politics,” he said.

“And yet... they elected Donald Trump the President of the United States. So I think that argument has pretty well jumped out the window.”