Kevin Winter via Getty Images Mahershala and Ryan Gosling on stage, shortly after the mix-up

Speaking backstage at the Los Angeles venue, Best Supporting Actor winner Mahershala Ali and ‘Moonlight’ director Barry Jenkins shared their thoughts on the debacle. “All the movies that were nominated were worthy so I accepted the result,” Barry said during a press room interview (which you can watch in the video below). “I noticed the commotion happening, and thought something strange had occurred. And then, I’m sure everybody saw my face but I was speechless. “I’ve watched the Academy Awards and I’ve never seen that happen before. It made a special moment even more special, but not in the way I expected.”

"Moonlight" director Barry Jenkins on what he was thinking during that Best Picture mix-up: "I was speechless." (Watch) #Oscars pic.twitter.com/e4nhkKjMrf — Variety (@Variety) February 27, 2017

Meanwhile, a reporter who was in the press room has shared what Mahershala had to say on the matter:

Last thing—Mahershala Ali’s reaction to the whole mix-up. Very clear that everyone in both films has tremendous love for the other one: pic.twitter.com/1zbruog92y — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) February 27, 2017