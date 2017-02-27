Moonlight’s Best Film win at Sunday (26 February) night’s Oscars was overshadowed somewhat by the mix-up that saw the prize initially given to ‘La La Land’, and the film’s lead star and director have now responded to what happened.
In one of the most jaw-dropping moments in Academy Awards history, a mix-up with envelopes meant that Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway mistakenly announced Damien Chazelle’s movie as the winner of the night’s most highly-coveted prize, and awkward scenes soon developed as the issue was rectified.
Speaking backstage at the Los Angeles venue, Best Supporting Actor winner Mahershala Ali and ‘Moonlight’ director Barry Jenkins shared their thoughts on the debacle.
“All the movies that were nominated were worthy so I accepted the result,” Barry said during a press room interview (which you can watch in the video below). “I noticed the commotion happening, and thought something strange had occurred. And then, I’m sure everybody saw my face but I was speechless.
“I’ve watched the Academy Awards and I’ve never seen that happen before. It made a special moment even more special, but not in the way I expected.”
Meanwhile, a reporter who was in the press room has shared what Mahershala had to say on the matter:
Both Barry and Marshala had already given empowering, heartfelt speeches, collecting the Best Adapted Screenplay and Supporting Actor accolades, respectively.
The director won praise for his speech, in which he said: “I tell my students that I teach sometimes, be in love with the process, not the result, but I really wanted this result because a bajillion people are watching.
“And for all the people out there who feel like there’s no mirror for you, that your life isn’t reflected, the Academy has your back, the ACLU has your back, we have your back. will not leave you alone, we will not forget you.”