While the red carpet is usually synonymous with style show-stoppers, this year the must-have accessory for a number of the A-listers at the Oscars was… their mother. Yes, heart-warming snaps from this year’s ceremony show an array of nominees using their plus-one to hit the red carpet with their mums, including Best Supporting Actor contender Dev Patel.

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Dev and Anita Patel on the Oscars red carpet

The ‘Lion’ actor was photographed on the red carpet with his mother, Anita Patel, a carer, who looked totally thrilled to be joining her son at the Academy Awards. He told Sky on the red carpet: “This film [’Lion’] is about mothers and sons and the strength of that love. She’s more than deserving of being here... more than me, actually.”

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Already our favourite image from this year's red carpet

Dev wasn’t the only star to arrive with his mum in tow, with ‘Hamilton’ creator Lin-Manuel Miranda also being joined at the event by his beloved mother, Luz Towns-Miranda. Lin-Manuel is nominated at this year’s Oscars for his offering in the latest Disney film, ‘Moana’, the heartfelt ballad ‘How Far We’ll Go’, which is battling against big numbers from ‘La La Land’ and, indeed, ‘Trolls’ in the category of Best Original Song.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luz Towns-Miranda

The pair’s appearance on the red carpet was also notable as they were seen sporting in support of the American Civil Liberties Union. The blue ribbons, in protest of Donald Trump’s proposed travel ban, were also worn by model Karlie Kloss and Best Actress nominee Ruth Negga. Also snapped with his mother outside the Dolby Theatre in California was Lucas Hedges.

ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images D'awww

Lucas is up for Best Supporting Actor thanks to his performance as Patrick Chandler in ‘Manchester By The Sea’, so you can bet that he could have had his pick of dates for the evening. However, he instead chose to attend with his mother, Susan Bruce Titman, who couldn’t resist planting a smacker on his cheek as they posed for photographers. Check out all the snaps from this year’s red carpet in the gallery below, and click here for the full list of this year’s Academy Award-winners.