Over the years, we’ve watched many of our favourite film stars, directors, writers and musicians make their way onto the most prestigious stage in Hollywood, to accept Academy Awards.

Last year’s Oscars alone gave us wins for Viola Davis, Mahershala Ali and Emma Stone but sadly, not everyone can triumph and this means there are more than a few (highly-deserving) stars who’ve missed out, time and time again.

Here are 18 of the Hollywood actors who, surprisingly, still have a space on their mantelpiece…