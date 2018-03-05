She stated she’d wear her $4000 dress as often as necessary to justify the cost. So when actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish was deciding what to wear for the Oscars to co-present an award with Maya Rudolph, she reached again for her trusty white evening gown.

Haddish who has worn the Alexander McQueen number to several high profile events, including the Girls’ Trip premiere and to host Saturday Night Live, during which she said she’d keep repurposing her dress to get her money’s worth. “I feel like I should be able to wear what I want, when I want, however many times I want, as long as I Febreze it,” she joked on the show.

At the Oscars on Sunday night, Haddish and Rudolph both showed up on stage with their shoes in hand and Ugg slippers on their feet.