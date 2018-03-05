She stated she’d wear her $4000 dress as often as necessary to justify the cost. So when actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish was deciding what to wear for the Oscars to co-present an award with Maya Rudolph, she reached again for her trusty white evening gown.
Haddish who has worn the Alexander McQueen number to several high profile events, including the Girls’ Trip premiere and to host Saturday Night Live, during which she said she’d keep repurposing her dress to get her money’s worth. “I feel like I should be able to wear what I want, when I want, however many times I want, as long as I Febreze it,” she joked on the show.
At the Oscars on Sunday night, Haddish and Rudolph both showed up on stage with their shoes in hand and Ugg slippers on their feet.
SNL tweeted the Haddish’s hilarious monologue from when she hosted the show, where she declared she would wear the dress, which costs more than her mortgage repayments, multiple times.
Twitter was also quick to catch on to her no-faff approach to styling while in the spotlight. The internet applauded the Girls’ Trip star for her shameless practicality.
Earlier in the evening, Haddish looked stunning as she graced the red carpet wearing a traditional Eritrean dress known as ‘zuria’ in honour of her late father, who passed away last year. Wow.