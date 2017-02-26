It’s Oscars time again, the climax of a film awards season that was looking all too like a one-horse race - until a week ago, when the acorns of a possible ‘La La’ backlash were sown at the Writers’ Guild Awards, where ‘Moonlight’ triumphed instead - well, they have to keep it interesting somehow.
Here’s everything we have for you ahead of this year’s ceremony… the 89th Academy Awards.
When do they take place?
The Oscars take place this Sunday 26 February at the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood and Highland Center in Los Angeles.
What time do they begin?
Red carpet action kicks off at 4pm LA time, which is midnight here in the UK. The ceremony itself is scheduled to start at 5.30pm LA time, a cool 1.30am for Brits planning to stay up.
How can you watch them in the UK?
This is where Sky Cinema comes into its own, with live transmission on its dedicated Sky Cinema Oscars channel. You can also stream it on NowTV.
Who’s hosting this year?
Jimmy Kimmel has been handed the keys to the car for the first time - NOT to be confused with Jimmy Fallon, who hosted the Golden Globes. Mr Kimmel is making his debut, having previously presented the Emmys and American Music Awards.
Which British stars should we be looking out for?
Dev Patel is our strongest hope following his BAFTA win, with his nomination in Best Supporting Actor category. Naomie Harris is up against a strong field for Best Supporting Actress. Andrew Garfield (half-Brit) is an outside chance in the Best Actor shortlist. A sneaky entry is also Sting, nominated for co-writing a poignant song used in the James Foley documentary.
What else can we look forward to?
Apart from the frocks, naturally, this year’s frisson can be provided by building a drinking game around mentions, direct or otherwise, of Donald Trump. Bearing in mind Meryl Streep got a Tweet-bashing from the man himself after the Golden Globes, we can expect to see Meryl’s Army to come out fighting.
Who should you put your money on to win?
‘La La Land’ is the runaway favourite at 1/5 odds, with Casey Affleck and Emma Stone favorites in the lead acting categories. However, if you fancy a real outside punt, you could go for 8/1 odds on the Best Actor dropping the Oscar on stage - quids in if you’re right.
We’ll be reporting live on the night, bringing you all the winners as they’re announced. Stay tuned!