It’s Oscars time again, the climax of a film awards season that was looking all too like a one-horse race - until a week ago, when the acorns of a possible ‘La La’ backlash were sown at the Writers’ Guild Awards, where ‘Moonlight’ triumphed instead - well, they have to keep it interesting somehow.

Here’s everything we have for you ahead of this year’s ceremony… the 89th Academy Awards.

When do they take place?

The Oscars take place this Sunday 26 February at the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood and Highland Center in Los Angeles.

What time do they begin?

Red carpet action kicks off at 4pm LA time, which is midnight here in the UK. The ceremony itself is scheduled to start at 5.30pm LA time, a cool 1.30am for Brits planning to stay up.