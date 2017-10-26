A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 32-year-old man was fatally shot in Accrington.

Lancashire Police said officers were called to Barnard Close in Oswaldtwistle on Wednesday evening following reports that a man had been shot in the chest from an address.

The victim was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital where he died a short time later, while the boy, from Accrington, was taken into custody.