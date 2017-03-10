Even thinking about other people scratching makes us spontaneously break out in an itchy feeling all over our bodies. In fact, this article could make for a long read. Now scientists have worked out why humans can’t bear to watch other people deal with an itch without contagiously wanting to scratch ourselves, and it isn’t empathy.

The study, from the Washington University School of Medicine, found that (like yawning) the pattern of behaviour is actually hardwired into the neural circuits of our brain. Meaning that if one person in a group starts doing it, it is a contagious response that we cannot control. Principal investigator Zhou-Feng Chen said: “Sometimes even mentioning itching will make someone scratch. Many people thought it was all in the mind, but our experiments show it is a hardwired behaviour and is not a form of empathy.”