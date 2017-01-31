The idea of reverting to a child-like-state may seem appealing on a Monday morning with a week of work ahead of us, but we need to draw some (adult) boundaries. People in Japan have started testing out a new wellness trend that sees them swaddled in cloth like a newborn baby, and then gently rocked from side to side for twenty minutes.

Otonamaki - as it is officially known – directly translates to “adult wrapping” and has been taking off in Tokyo, especially among new mothers. Participants sit in a cross-legged position and are then tied inside a large, white, muslin cloth (or other colours if you really want to spice things up), with the aim of loosening muscles and bones. Although it isn’t a mainstream practice yet, it recently made its debut on national TV, and as a result is set to become more popular in 2017.

