An American college student has died just days after being released from North Korea in a coma. Otto Warmbier admitted attempting to steal a propaganda banner and was convicted of subversion after visiting the communist country in March 2016. What happened to Otto Warmbier? The 22-year-old was put before North Korean officials and journalists for a televised “confession” in which he exclaimed: “I have made the worst mistake of my life!” as he begged to be reunited with his family.

Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images Otto Warmbier (centre) died on Monday. He is pictured here in 2016 arriving at a court for his trial in Pyongyang

Warmbier was sentenced to 15 years in prison with hard labour but fell into a coma soon after his sentencing. Upon his release last week, doctors described his condition as a state of “unresponsive wakefulness” and said he had suffered a “severe neurological injury” of unknown cause. Doctors said he suffered extensive loss of brain tissue and “profound weakness and contraction” of his muscles, arms and legs. His eyes opened and blinked but without any sign that he understood verbal commands or his surroundings.

Bill Pugliano via Getty Images Fred Warmbier, the father of Otto, holds a press conference wearing the jacket his son wore when he delivered a forced confession on live TV

Unresponsive wakefulness is a new medical term for persistent vegetative state. Patients in this condition who have survived a coma can open their eyes, but they do not respond to commands. People can live in a state of unresponsive wakefulness for many years with the chances of recovery depending on the extent of the brain injury. North Korea also sent MRI images of Warmbier’s brain, dated April 2016. The photos indicated his injury likely occurred before the scans were taken ― meaning he had been suffering since the beginning of his imprisonment. North Korea said Warmbier went into a coma after contracting botulism and taking a sleeping pill. Doctors in Cincinnati said they found no active sign of botulism or evidence of beatings. NBC News reports that medics found signs his brain damage may have been caused by a long period of oxygen deprivation - the kind caused when something stops someone’s heart. Following his death on Monday, Warmbier’s family said: “Unfortunately, the awful, torturous mistreatment our son received at the hands of the North Koreans ensured that no other outcome was possible beyond the sad one we experienced today.”

Melania and I offer our deepest condolences to the family of Otto Warmbier. Full statement: https://t.co/8kmcA6YtFD pic.twitter.com/EhrP4BiJeB — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2017