Plus-Size Model Shares Ovarian Cancer Surgery Scar To Teach Powerful Lesson About Self-Love

A woman battling cancer has celebrated her surgery scar, by posting a brave photograph to social media. Elly Mayday, 28, was diagnosed with a rare form of ovarian cancer aged just 25. She was given the all-clear, but sadly her cancer returned in 2015.

The plus-size model has undergone various forms of gruelling treatment, including a hysterectomy and chemotherapy. But Mayday, who has thousands of followers on Instagram, has not let the illness get her down, instead choosing to face cancer head-on with positivity and admiration for her body - scars and all. Earlier this month, Mayday, who continues to model throughout her treatment, posted a black-and-white image of her post-surgery stitches to Instagram, making a powerful statement about the human body’s resilience and strength.