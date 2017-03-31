Plus-Size Model Shares Ovarian Cancer Surgery Scar To Teach Powerful Lesson About Self-Love

A woman battling cancer has celebrated her surgery scar, by posting a brave photograph to social media.
Elly Mayday, 28, was diagnosed with a rare form of ovarian cancer aged just 25. She was given the all-clear, but sadly her cancer returned in 2015.
The plus-size model has undergone various forms of gruelling treatment, including a hysterectomy and chemotherapy.
But Mayday, who has thousands of followers on Instagram, has not let the illness get her down, instead choosing to face cancer head-on with positivity and admiration for her body - scars and all.
Earlier this month, Mayday, who continues to model throughout her treatment, posted a black-and-white image of her post-surgery stitches to Instagram, making a powerful statement about the human body’s resilience and strength.
“This may not be the an image you’re use to seeing,” she wrote. “Most moms-to-be post photos like this, in admiration of the little bundle on its way. I’m posting this for what’s inside too...but in a different sense.”
She explained that the photo was taken after her fifth operation for ovarian cancer, detailing how she has drawn strength from her battle.
She added: “I’ve chosen to not let this disease define or deter me. I have love for my body, its strength and for what it has taught me. I’ll do everything in my power to heal, and I have faith it will do its part. I want to teach you all the things I’ve learned, how strong, beautiful and capable the body is.”
“Most importantly, I want to show you how you are #stillbeautiful through the things life hands us. ❤ So, let’s turn these scars into #beautymarks.”
Many of Mayday’s followers were moved by her brave post.
“I love this picture and the way you show love for your body and scar. I hope to someday be like you, and embrace my scar,” wrote one user.
Another added: “You are an amazing young woman and very inspiring. Stay strong.”
Keep fighting and inspiring Elly. ❤️