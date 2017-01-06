A woman trying to improve her health and fitness has written an open letter to people who repeatedly laugh at her in the gym.

The unnamed Reddit user, who is a UK size 26, said three women continually make her feel unwelcome and take photos of her while she is working out.

“I don’t hate myself or my body. I love who I am and that took me my entire life to be able to honestly say those words. I love myself,” she wrote.

“It really sucks that society - and your parents - raised you that it was okay to try to hurt someone that’s trying to better themselves instead of trying to lift them up, but I’m not mad.”

The woman explained that she previously broke her hip and had to give up all exercise, so started to gain weight.

Shortly after her recovery, she became a full-time carer to her grandmother and was unable to leave the house often, causing her size to increase further.

When her grandmother died, she began overeating to cope with her feelings and is now a UK size 26.

“I’m glad that you haven’t gone through what I’ve been through,” she told the bullies.

“Thank you for reminding me to keep pushing after I had a really long day.”

She said in a month’s time, when the majority of people have given up their New Year’s resolutions, she’ll still be working hard to give herself a healthier life.

“I’m still going to be dieting and working my ass off at the gym every day. It’s not so you, or anyone else, will except me. It’s for me,” she said.

She finished her post by encouraging anyone trying to improve their fitness to ignore any criticism they may encounter on the way.

“I hope anyone else who feels ugly or is overweight and has decided to make a life change will keep going,” she said.

“Forget the skinny girls who laugh at you, or the muscly men that tell you you’re gross, love yourself. Let’s teach love, today’s world needs it.”

