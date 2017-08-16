Owen Jones Joins Forces With Momentum To Oust Tory Cabinet Ministers

Corbynista campaigners Momentum have joined forces with journalist Owen Jones in a bid to oust senior Tory MPs from their seats.

Momentum’s Unseat movement aims to put Labour in power in “new marginal seats”, including those held by foreign secretary Boris Johnson, home secretary Amber Rudd, education secretary Justine Greening and former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith.

The group says it wants to create ‘Portillo moments’ for prominent Tories at the next election - in reference to the shock declaration at the Enfield Southgate count in 1997, when the cabinet minister was beaten by Labour’s then-unknown Stephen Twigg.

Each Unseat campaign day - the first of which will be held in Justine Greening’s Putney constituency on September 2 - will see activists given persuasion canvassing training developed jointly with the Bernie Sanders campaign team, followed by doorknocking sessions.

Momentum member Joseph Ejiofor said: “Labour offered a clear and viable alternative in the recent general election and now Conservative cabinet members like Boris Johnson, Amber Rudd and Justine Greening are no longer sitting in safe seats.