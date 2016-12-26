He told The Guardian that Corbyn’s performance as leader had improved since his re-election, but warned that Labour cannot assume its survival is guaranteed.

The Pontypridd MP said he had had “lots and lots” of threats but does not regret his decision to challenge Corbyn, the Press Association reports.

Former Labour leadership challenger Owen Smith has revealed he is still receiving death threats after his unsuccessful attempt to oust Jeremy Corbyn this summer.

He said: “I had police at my surgery last Friday because of some of the death threats I’ve had.

“Some of those are to do with the contest and some of those are to do with other political things I’ve said.”

He said he was not surprised by the attacks he was subjected to during the leadership contest.

“Part of the big difference was definitely social media, and the extent to which Jeremy supporters were very, very active, and very aggressive on social media,” he said. “I think they did very effectively play the man as well as the ball.”