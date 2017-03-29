'Get The Dog Off Me' Screamed Owner Killed By Staffie In Front Of BBC TV Crew

UPDATES:
Staffie That Mauled Owner To Death Had Once Saved His Life
A 41-year-old man was mauled to death by his Staffordshire bull terrier after it attacked him in front of a BBC TV crew interviewing him for a documentary.
The incident occurred at around 10.30pm on Monday 20 March and was attended by members of the Met Police and the London Ambulance Service.
The man - named locally as Mario Perivoitos - was taken to a north London hospital where we was pronounced dead in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
The dog, which is not a breed prohibited under the Dangerous Dog Act, was contained by officers and seized. It remains in secure kennels while a decision is made whether to put it down.
Breeds currently banned under the act are Pit Bull terriers, Fila Braziliero, Dogo Argentino and Japanese Tosas.
A neighbour who lives in the same block as the north London flat where the attack occurred, told the Evening Standard: “I heard shouting saying ‘get the dog off me’ - the dog was barking really loudly.
“The police smashed the door down and they pulled him out. They were working on him outside the door - he was bleeding from his neck. He was semi-conscious. There was a lot of blood.”
A post-mortem examination at Haringey mortuary gave the cause of death as hypovolemic shock and damage to the airway consistent with a dog bite.
The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner has been informed.
A BBC spokesman told the Huffington Post UK: “A crew making a BBC documentary were present – but not filming – at the time of the incident and called an ambulance. Given the ongoing inquiries, it would not be appropriate to comment further.”