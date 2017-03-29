'Get The Dog Off Me' Screamed Owner Killed By Staffie In Front Of BBC TV Crew

A 41-year-old man was mauled to death by his Staffordshire bull terrier after it attacked him in front of a BBC TV crew interviewing him for a documentary.

The incident occurred at around 10.30pm on Monday 20 March and was attended by members of the Met Police and the London Ambulance Service.

The man - named locally as Mario Perivoitos - was taken to a north London hospital where we was pronounced dead in the early hours of Tuesday morning.