All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    29/03/2017 10:20 BST | Updated 31/03/2017 11:13 BST

    'Get The Dog Off Me' Screamed Owner Killed By Staffie In Front Of BBC TV Crew

    The dog is not a breed prohibited under the Dangerous Dog Act.

    UPDATES:

    Staffie That Mauled Owner To Death Had Once Saved His Life

    First Picture Of Dog Owner Mauled To Death By His Staffie

    A 41-year-old man was mauled to death by his Staffordshire bull terrier after it attacked him in front of a BBC TV crew interviewing him for a documentary.

    The incident occurred at around 10.30pm on Monday 20 March and was attended by members of the Met Police and the London Ambulance Service.

    The man - named locally as Mario Perivoitos - was taken to a north London hospital where we was pronounced dead in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

    MartinCParker via Getty Images
    The man died after the attack by the Staffordshire bull terrier (file picture) 

    The dog, which is not a breed prohibited under the Dangerous Dog Act, was contained by officers and seized. It remains in secure kennels while a decision is made whether to put it down.

    Breeds currently banned under the act are Pit Bull terriers, Fila Braziliero, Dogo Argentino and Japanese Tosas.

    A neighbour who lives in the same block as the north London flat where the attack occurred, told the Evening Standard: “I heard shouting saying ‘get the dog off me’ - the dog was barking really loudly.

    “The police smashed the door down and they pulled him out. They were working on him outside the door - he was bleeding from his neck. He was semi-conscious. There was a lot of blood.” 

    A post-mortem examination at Haringey mortuary gave the cause of death as hypovolemic shock and damage to the airway consistent with a dog bite.

    The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner has been informed.

    A BBC spokesman told the Huffington Post UK: “A crew making a BBC documentary were present – but not filming – at the time of the incident and called an ambulance. Given the ongoing inquiries, it would not be appropriate to comment further.”

    MORE:newsstaffordshire bull terrier

    Conversations