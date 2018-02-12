The Government has announced it is to set up a new unit to review safety across all parts of the aid sector in response to the Oxfam scandal.

International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt announced the audit after a Whitehall summit with the charity in the aftermath of revelations over its staff using prostitutes, some of whom may have been underage, while working in Haiti after the devastating 2010 earthquake.

In a strongly-worded statement, Mordaunt said the NGO had made a “full and unqualified apology – to me, and to the people of Britain and Haiti - for the appalling behaviour of some of their staff”.

The minister outlined a series of measures to ensure “the whole sector steps up and demonstrates the leadership that the public expects”, including setting up “a new unit to urgently review safeguarding across all parts of the aid sector to ensure everything is being done to protect people from harm, including sexual exploitation and abuse”.