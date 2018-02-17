The boss of Oxfam boss has said the response to the charity’s sex abuse scandal is “out of proportion” and he “struggles to understand” why. Mark Goldring told The Guardian the “intensity and ferocity” of the response to the scandal was as if the charity had “murdered babies in their cots”. The Oxfam GB chief executive also said he had not slept for six nights as the charity reeled from allegations of sex abuse by Oxfam workers in Haiti and a suggestion it covered up claims that staff used prostitutes while delivering aid. Goldring’s deputy Penny Lawrence has already resigned over the scandal.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images Mark Goldring said people were 'gunning' for Oxfam

“The intensity and the ferocity of the attack makes you wonder, what did we do? We murdered babies in their cots? Certainly, the scale and the intensity of the attacks feels out of proportion to the level of culpability. I struggle to understand it. “You think: ‘My God, there’s something going on there.’” Goldring also hit out at Helen Evans, Oxfam’s former head of safeguarding turned whistleblower, who raised concerns about the safety of child volunteers in Oxfam’s shops in BRitain. “I think it was very unbalanced and, ironically, didn’t give enough credit to the very work that she promoted,” he said. “I don’t think she gives either herself or Oxfam enough credit for what was actually steady improvement.” The newspapers roundly condemned his comments. The Daily Mirror called them “ill-judged and insensitive” and said it would set the charity back further. Oxfam ran a full-page advert in Saturday’s Guardian, the same paper Goldring’s interview ran in, saying: “We are sorry.”