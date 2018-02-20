Oxfam Reveals 26 New Sexual Abuse Allegations As 7,000 Subscribers Desert Charity

Oxfam has received 26 new allegations about abuse since the sexual exploitation scandal was exposed on February 9, MPs have been told. Mark Goldring, the chief executive of the charity, told the Commons development committee on Tuesday morning the cases related to Oxfam’s operations both in the UK and abroad over an “extended period of time”. He also revealed that 7,000 individuals have cancelled their regular donation to Oxfam over the last ten days while corporate sponsors are “reserving judgment.”

PA Archive/PA Images Stephen Twigg, the Labour chairman of the development committee, has announced an inquiry into sexual abuse in the aid sector.

Speaking to MPs, Goldring apologised for having played down the accusations of sexual abuse in Haiti by Oxfam staff when he said at least they had not “murdered babies”. “I do apologise. I was under stress, I’d given many interviews, I’d made many decisions to try to lead Oxfam’s response to this. I was thinking about amazing work I’ve seen Oxfam do across the world, most recently with refugees coming from Myanmar,” he said. “I should not have said those things. It is not for Oxfam to judge issues of proportionality or motivation. “I am sorry. We are sorry. For the damage Oxfam has done. Both to the people of Haiti, but also to wider efforts to aid and development by possibly undermining public support.”

PA Wire/PA Images Winnie Byanyima, executive director of Oxfam International, giving evidence before the Commons Development Committee