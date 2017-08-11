Four people have been treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out on an underground train in central London.

Hundreds of people were evacuated from Oxford Circus tube station this morning after a “small fire” on a Bakerloo line train during rush hour.

Photos taken at the scene show commuters covering their faces as plumes of smoke fill a tube carriage. Others show smoke pouring from a stationary train onto the platform.

Two people of the four patients treated by paramedics have been taken to hospital as a precaution, the London Ambulance Service said.

Transport for London said that the fire began due to an electrical fault underneath one of the carriages.