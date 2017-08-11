Four people have been treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out on an underground train in central London.
Hundreds of people were evacuated from Oxford Circus tube station this morning after a “small fire” on a Bakerloo line train during rush hour.
Photos taken at the scene show commuters covering their faces as plumes of smoke fill a tube carriage. Others show smoke pouring from a stationary train onto the platform.
Two people of the four patients treated by paramedics have been taken to hospital as a precaution, the London Ambulance Service said.
Transport for London said that the fire began due to an electrical fault underneath one of the carriages.
The London Fire Brigade, which was called to the emergency around 8.45am, have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.
Police said earlier this morning that the incident is not being treated as suspicious.
Passengers have described the panic that descended after a tube carriage began filling with plumes of smoke.
“I got on the tube at Charing Cross and when I got on I could smell an acrid burning plastic smell,” one commuter told BuzzFeed News.
“We left Charing Cross into the tunnel and the wheels were screeching as if they were caught against something.
“All of a sudden smoke just started pouring into the carriage. It was panic. People were running down the carriage and getting down on the floor.
“But they couldn’t - it was just thick. I thought someone had set light to something.”
Witnesses at the station also reported smelling “burnt plastic”.
One commuter tweeted: “Don’t go near Oxford Circus. I just got evacuated from the station. Fucking terrifying.”
Others applauded station staff for “quickly and safely” evacuating commuters.
There are still severe delays on the Bakerloo line between Queens Park and Harrow & Wealdstone, with minor delays on the rest of the line.