Shoppers were left in panic on Oxford Street after reports of gunshots prompted armed police to attend the scene.
Photographs on social media showed a smashed window at the House of Fraser store in central London, although it was unclear whether it was this that sparked the panic.
Police said that there was no sign of any gunshots or indeed of any laws being broken.
BBC reporter James Waterhouse said that an officer said the window had been accidentally smashed.
The House of Fraser store was reportedly evacuated.
Eyewitness described the panic at the scene:
A statement from the Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called on Tuesday, 26 December at 16:50 hours to reports of shots heard in Oxford Street.
“Local officers and armed officers have responded.
“There is nothing to indicate that shots have been fired or any criminal offences have occurred.”
A woman suffered injuries which the force described as “non life-threatening” as a result of a fall during the incident.
HuffPost UK has contacted House of Fraser for comment.