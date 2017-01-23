An Oxford University theological college has denied claims it asks students to refer to God using gender neutral pronouns in an attempt to tackle gender bias. The Sunday Times reported that Wycliffe Hall’s “inclusive language policy” tells staff and students to refer to God as “the one who” instead of “He”. But the college, which teaches university students and trainee Church of England vicars, has strongly dismissed the claims, saying it does “no such thing”.

Jpbowen Wycliffe Hall has strongly denied claims it told students to refer to God using gender neutral pronouns

“There is no suggestion that traditional gender pronouns concerning God should be altered in any way,” the college’s principal Reverend Dr Michael Lloyd said in a statement. “Indeed the Hall’s policy reaffirms that we should continue to speak of God as Father, Son and Holy Spirit, as Christians have always done.” Two top US divinity schools - Duke University and Vanderbilt - have recently recommended that professors use gender-neutral language for God in order to “mitigate sexism”, Heat Street reported. But the news that Wycliffe Hall, which was founded in the 19th century, had allegedly followed suit sparked a row online. Some slammed the move as “ridiculous”. A man named Geoffrey Harris wrote: “Didn’t God create Adam in his own image? Last time I checked, Adam was a masculine name.” Another added: “It’s hardly surprising that church attendance is falling.”

B-C-Designs via Getty Images The theological college has introduced some new inclusivity policy