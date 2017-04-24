Oxford University has been accused of targeting autistic staff and students, after it claimed that avoiding eye contact can be a sign of racism.

The university’s equality and diversity unit wrote in a newsletter that not speaking directly to others was a racial “micro-aggression” that could lead to “mental ill health”.

“Sometimes called ‘micro-aggressions’, subtle, everyday racism can appear trivial,” the newsletter read. “But repeated micro-aggressions can be tiring and alienating.”