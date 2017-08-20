An Oxford University employee and a US professor have been charged in Chicago with murdering a 26-year-old hair stylist found with more than 40 stab wounds.

Somerville College’s Andrew Warren, 56, and Professor Wyndham Lathem, 42, are accused of killing Trenton Cornell-Duranleau in the academic’s Chicago apartment.

Chicago Police announced on Saturday that they had both been charged with first degree murder after they were returned to the city from California, where they handed themselves in following a nationwide manhunt.