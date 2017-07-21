Paddy McGuinness and his wife Christine have opened up about their four-year-old twins’ autism diagnosis.

The ‘Take Me Out’ star, who is dad to twins Leo and Penelope and nine-month-old Felicity, said it wasn’t until last November that autism was mentioned for the first time when they were trying to understand their toddlers’ difficulties.

The couple said when their twins felt anxious, they would make high-pitched noises or flap their arms.

“For a long time I wondered if I’d wrapped them in cotton wool and made them too sensitive,” Christine told The Mirror. “They were very sensitive to noise and if I took them to play centres we’d end up having to leave straight away.

“They couldn’t bear different textures like grass and sand and I was still spoon-feeding them. Leo still only eats beige, dry food like crackers or crisps.”