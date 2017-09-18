Paddy Power Offers Odds On Dead Footballer To Replace Harry Redknapp

A bookmaker has been condemned for offering odds on a dead football player replacing sacked Birmingham City manager Harry Redknapp.
Paddy Power gave 66/1 on ex-Aston Villa and England defender Ugo Ehiogu taking over.
Ehiogu, who also played for Middlesborough and Rangers, died aged 44 after suffering a heart attack on 20 April at Tottenham’s training ground, where he coached the under 23 side.
“You should be ashamed of yourselves,” wrote one Twitter user, while Paul Davenport called it a “sick trick”, vowing never to use the firm again.
Tom Wainwright branded the bookmakers, which is known for its controversial stunts, “sick bastards.”
Paddy Power said in a statement: “This was a genuine error, a trader re-used an old market as a template for this one, and didn’t notice that Mr Ehiogu was included.
“Obviously, that was a mistake, one which was rectified as soon as it was spotted, within minutes.
“We apologise to the family if they saw the tweet - it was obviously a mistake, and no offence was meant.”
A spokesman added that no one had placed that particular bet.