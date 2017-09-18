Paddy Power Offers Odds On Dead Footballer To Replace Harry Redknapp

Ehiogu, who also played for Middlesborough and Rangers, died aged 44 after suffering a heart attack on 20 April at Tottenham’s training ground, where he coached the under 23 side.

Paddy Power gave 66/1 on ex-Aston Villa and England defender Ugo Ehiogu taking over.

A bookmaker has been condemned for offering odds on a dead football player replacing sacked Birmingham City manager Harry Redknapp .

“You should be ashamed of yourselves,” wrote one Twitter user, while Paul Davenport called it a “sick trick”, vowing never to use the firm again.

Tom Wainwright branded the bookmakers, which is known for its controversial stunts, “sick bastards.”

Paddy Power said in a statement: “This was a genuine error, a trader re-used an old market as a template for this one, and didn’t notice that Mr Ehiogu was included.