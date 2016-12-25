NEWS

Pair Arrested After Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Road In Dartford On Christmas Eve

The victim died at the scene.

Kathryn Snowdon News reporter, The Huffington Post UK

A man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a pedestrian was knocked down and killed while crossing the road on Christmas Eve.

The victim, a man in his 20s from Tyne and Wear, died at the scene.

The car was driven away from the collision at Crossing Boulevard in Dartford shortly after 6pm but later located in Bexleyheath where the pair were arrested.

The 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman from Dartford were also arrested on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene of a collision and perverting the course of justice.

PC Jamie Woodhams said: “I would like anyone who saw the vehicle and have not yet spoken to police to come forward.

“The vehicle suffered windscreen and headlight damage and was driven away from the scene toward the M25.”  

