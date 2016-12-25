The car was driven away from the collision at Crossing Boulevard in Dartford shortly after 6pm but later located in Bexleyheath where the pair were arrested.

The victim, a man in his 20s from Tyne and Wear, died at the scene.

A man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a pedestrian was knocked down and killed while crossing the road on Christmas Eve.

The 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman from Dartford were also arrested on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene of a collision and perverting the course of justice.

PC Jamie Woodhams said: “I would like anyone who saw the vehicle and have not yet spoken to police to come forward.